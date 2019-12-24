Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fire destroys factory on Christmas Eve

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Fire destroys factory on Christmas EveCrews battled a large fire at a factory in Daviess County Tuesday afternoon.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fire destroys factory on Christmas Eve

A fire in southern, indiana destroyed a historic factory.

Tonight we're getting a closer look at the damage it left behind.

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

A fire has destroyed one of the last large businesses in a small wabash valley town.

Tonight news 10 is learning more about the circumstance's involving the fire.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian has the latest.

"crews were called to the scene around 11 oclock this morning.

The fire chief tells me this business, basiloid that has been here since 1952, is a total loss."

When crews got on scene they found that the fire was at the back of the building.

Neighbors of the business say the smoke was thick when the fire began.

Elnora fire chief rob dove says he didn't know how many departments helped.

However he says his department had help from as far away as greene and knox counties.

Dove says the fire appears to have been accelerated by a lot of paint and other flamable materials.

Basiloid was founded during world war 2 and became a business in 1952.

It was one of the last large businesses in the small town hiring a few dozen local employees.

Dove says this fire is one that residents wont soon forget.

"it's been a day that elnora will remember for a long time.

Hate the loss this time of year.

I know there are several employees here that are going to be out of work.

We've got to keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

"the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In elnora, gary brian news 10."

One person is dead after a crash in is dead after




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.