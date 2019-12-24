Fire destroys factory on Christmas Eve

A fire in southern, indiana destroyed a historic factory.

Tonight we're getting a closer look at the damage it left behind.

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

A fire has destroyed one of the last large businesses in a small wabash valley town.

Tonight news 10 is learning more about the circumstance's involving the fire.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian has the latest.

"crews were called to the scene around 11 oclock this morning.

The fire chief tells me this business, basiloid that has been here since 1952, is a total loss."

When crews got on scene they found that the fire was at the back of the building.

Neighbors of the business say the smoke was thick when the fire began.

Elnora fire chief rob dove says he didn't know how many departments helped.

However he says his department had help from as far away as greene and knox counties.

Dove says the fire appears to have been accelerated by a lot of paint and other flamable materials.

Basiloid was founded during world war 2 and became a business in 1952.

It was one of the last large businesses in the small town hiring a few dozen local employees.

Dove says this fire is one that residents wont soon forget.

"it's been a day that elnora will remember for a long time.

Hate the loss this time of year.

I know there are several employees here that are going to be out of work.

We've got to keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

"the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In elnora, gary brian news 10."

