The Climb Movie

The Climb Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Kyle and Mike are best friends who share a close bond — until Mike sleeps with Kyle's fiancée.

The Climb is about a tumultuous but enduring relationship between two men across many years of laughter, heartbreak and rage.

It is also the story of real-life best friends who turn their profound connection into a rich, humane and frequently uproarious film about the boundaries (or lack thereof) in all close friendships.

Director Michael Angelo Covino Writers Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin Actors Kyle Marvin, Michael Angelo Covino, Gayle Rankin, Talia Balsam, George Wendt, Judith Godrèche Genre Comedy, Drama Run Time 1 hour 38 minutes In Theaters March 20th, 2020 |© 2020 Sony Pictures Classics
