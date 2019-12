Police searching for driver who injured a 4-year old in a hit-and-run

THE LIFE OF A SOUTHWEST FLORIDAWOMAN.

4 IN YOUR CORNER COVERAGEAT 6 STARTS NOW.A FORT MYERS FAMILY WILL BEHUGGING THEIR 4-YEAR OLD ALITTLE TIGHTER THIS CHRISTMASEVE AFTER HE WAS STRUCK BY ACAR...EARLIER TODAY.

THAT 4-YEAR IS BACKHOME RECOVERING FROM HISINJURIES -- AND THE SEARCH IS ONFOR THE DRIVER WHO DROVE OFF ...FOUR IN YOUR CORNER’S SANDRARODRIGUEZ ON PINE STREET IN FORTMYERS WHERE THE HIT-AND-RUNHAPPENED... SANDRA,,231:09PATRICK... THAT 4-YEAR LITTLEBOY -- WHOSE NAME IS DIEGO --WAS HIT BY THE CAR RIGHT INFRONT OF HIS HOUSE HERE ON PINESTREET... TODAY I DID SPEAK WITHTHE FAMILY WHO TELLS ME WHATHAPPENED AND WITH NEIGHBORS WHOSAY CARS SPEEDING DOWN THIS ROADARE A CONSTANT CONCERN...IT HAPPENED AROUND 8 THISMORNING ON PINE STREET...OFFICIALS RESPONDING A HIT ANDRUN...SOT(DIEGO TEUM, COUSIN):"We saw the car coming from thatdirection when we were on ourway to buy a coffee."SAID DIEGO TEUM -- WHO ISCOUSINS WITH THE BOY’S FATHER --TEUM SAYS ITS ALL HAPPENED SOQUICKLYSOT(DIEGO TEUM, COUSIN):"The boy’s dad was walking righthere when the boy went onto thestreet and got hit by the car."TEUM SAYS THE CAR SEEMED TO BEDRIVING SLOW -- BUT SPED OFFAFTER KNOCKING DIEGO TO THEGROUND...SOT(DIEGO TEUM, COUSIN):"The car stopped for a bit overthere and then took off.

Wetried chasing the car but lostit as it sped off quickly."FORTUNATELY, 4-YEAR OLD DIEGOWAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITHONLY MINOR INJURIES...SOT(DIEGO TEUM, COUSIN):"He only scratched his face,leg, and back."BUT NEIGHBORS SAY SOMETHING LIKETHIS WAS BOUND TO HAPPEN WITHCAR CONSTANTLY SPEEDING DOWNTHIS STREET WHERE THE SPEEDLIMIT IS 15 MILES PER HOUR...SOT(MARIA LUISA PICAZIO, NEIGHBOR):"Sooner or later it was going tohappen.

SOT(MARIA LUISA PICAZIO, NEIGHBOR):"Sooner or later it was going tohappen. Kids will be kids, theydon't realize the ways in whichaccidents happen."