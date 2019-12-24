WBZ News Update For December 24

ACAB Hey, @madebygoogle, lots of people still haven't received the December update, nearly 20 days after it came out, an… https://t.co/LmoZ4qOMmX 39 seconds ago

ARLA Propertymark The Statutory Instrument implementing the new anti-money laundering rules was laid in Parliament on Friday 20 Decem… https://t.co/aonPbVpqjR 8 minutes ago

Jude A @jonnygould You couldn’t be more wrong about Spurs ignoring the Y word chants. Read this and delete your tweet.… https://t.co/KDrolyNGwi 48 minutes ago

World Anvil | Worldbuilding Platform 😁 WORLDANVIL NOW HAS DICTIONARIES! 😁 👉 https://t.co/dwfohW8564 👈 Check out the latest development news!… https://t.co/XAMPH7vdWL 52 minutes ago

S̫̮T̟̱ͣ̑O̼͛Ṙ̯M̺B͙͐RO̳ͨKE̯ͫN͖̬͉͛̋͌ ✌ RT @NEOnewstoday: Catch up on last week's $NEO ecosystem news with our Week in Review, featuring a Neo3 development update, @NeoLogin's Neo… 1 hour ago