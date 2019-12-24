Global  

Christmas Cards Flood Wisconsin Town’s Post Office

Christmas Cards Flood Wisconsin Town’s Post Office

Christmas Cards Flood Wisconsin Town’s Post Office

A small town in Wisconsin starts getting a lot of attention around this time of year, reports Lisa Meadows (0:38).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – December 24, 2019
