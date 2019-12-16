Global  

Holiday season brings grief, unanswered questions for murder victim's family

Holiday season brings grief, unanswered questions for murder victim's family

Holiday season brings grief, unanswered questions for murder victim's family

With the investigation reaching an apparent standstill, the parents of a man murdered in 2017 hope newly-released surveillance video showing the fatal shooting will lead to their son’s killer.
