Forecast: Santa will have no problems overnight delivering presents with dry and comfortable conditions

Forecast: Santa will have no problems overnight delivering presents with dry and comfortable conditions

Forecast: Santa will have no problems overnight delivering presents with dry and comfortable conditions

Overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows around 60.

For your Christmas day highs will warm up to near 80 with a mix of sun and clouds.
