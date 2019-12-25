Where To Eat

People.

It's the most wonderful time of year... especially if you're spending your holiday with friends and family.

Unfortunately, the reality is... not everyone can celebrate with loved ones this year.

And with the majority of restaurants and shops closed over the next few days, it can be hard to find a good holiday meal.

Our cash matlock joins us live in the studio with a few suggestions for you.

Video in monitor you're right aundrea, most stores are closing early today, and some will remain closed all day tomorrow, but that doesn't mean you can't find a warm meal... and some good company.

I spoke with a few people who say they work every christmas... just to make sure folks have a place to go for the holidays.

"every christmas... every christmas... i love my customers, and they love me."

Marsha heard has been working at the columbus waffle house since 2005, and during her time here... she's never had a christmas off.

"my family will be there when i get home anyways, but we'll still be here for the people that have no family."

And heard isn't alone.

Her co- worker, marchetta ellis, also works every christmas.

"we do get a lot of compliments on how happy we are when they come in even though it's a holiday, and we're just ready here waiting to serve them."

The ladies say christmas day is usually pretty busy for them.

"it makes me feel good that i can make somebody smile and brighten up their day.

Sometimes they just want to come in and just talk you listen at them, or we can just talk to them and they can just listen at us.

As long as we can bring up their spirits, that's all that matters."

Employees at gondolier restaurant in starkville are also concerned with lifting their customers' spirits.

"the holidays are not the happiest time of year for everyone.

There's many people that have lost loved ones, that have loved ones deployed over seas that aren't able to see them this time of the year.

We think it's important to have a place that we have open arms, they can come and see us and dine with us, and we can take care of them."

The italian food chain will be open until 10 on christmas eve, giving people the option to treat themselves for christmas.

"we are in the customer service industry, and that is our job... customer service.

We're here to serve the customer.

That means holidays as well.

That means anytime.

In fact, it means holidays especially because those can be the hardest times for some people."

Working through a holiday isn't always fun, but ellis and her friends wouldn't have it any other way.

"no, i wouldn't give it up actually.

I love being here and making people smile, and they appreciate us being here, so that makes it even better."

"if you don't have anyone to come eat with, come eat with us."

Gondolier restaurant will be open until 10 o'clock tonight, and waffle house will be open all day today and tomorrow.

Stinger