Navigating life with a feeding tube

Elias Cullison is one of about 500,000 people who live with a feeding tube.
Navigating life with a feeding tube

Food is often at the center of holiday gatherings.

But, it can become a challenge for those who struggle with eating due to a medical condition... news 10 talked to the cullison's in greene county.

Their son elias gets his food through a feeding tube.

The family says the holidays can often be a hard time to navigate.

That's especially if someone gives their son a food or drink item that he can't have.

They recommend offering other accomodations such as toys or games.

"we just want people to remember that when he's there pull out a train you know he likes trains, play with him.

Love on him.

Don't immediately head towards the food or eat in front of him."

About half a million children and adults




