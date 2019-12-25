Navigating life with a feeding tube

Food is often at the center of holiday gatherings.
But, it can become a challenge for those who struggle with eating due to a medical condition... news 10 talked to the cullison's in greene county.
Their son elias gets his food through a feeding tube.
The family says the holidays can often be a hard time to navigate.
That's especially if someone gives their son a food or drink item that he can't have.
They recommend offering other accomodations such as toys or games.
"we just want people to remember that when he's there pull out a train you know he likes trains, play with him.
Love on him.
Don't immediately head towards the food or eat in front of him."
About half a million children and adults