Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Apple Valley Man Build New ‘Grinch’ After Theft

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Apple Valley Man Build New ‘Grinch’ After Theft

Apple Valley Man Build New ‘Grinch’ After Theft

There's a new “Grinch” in the south Metro -- but he's a welcome sight, reports Jeff Wagner (0:45).

WCCO 4 News At 6 – December 24, 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little America Trailer [Video]Little America Trailer

Little America Trailer Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:22Published

Grinch Steals Donations From Holiday Toy Drive [Video]Grinch Steals Donations From Holiday Toy Drive

Volunteers in one Suffolk County community are scrambling to make the holidays bright after a Grinch stole gifts meant for needy children; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.