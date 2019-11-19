Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim

Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim

In the past, Christmas Eve has been a day filled with joy and memories for a family in West Palm Beach.

But this year, the holidays are filled with heartbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WPTV

WPTV Holiday heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim https://t.co/DBrAVGnBVC https://t.co/l8nueV3UwA 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parents of school bus crash victim speak out [Video]Parents of school bus crash victim speak out

Peyton Munger's life cut short after school bus crash in Goodyear.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:36Published

Teen killed in school bus crash [Video]Teen killed in school bus crash

Friends, family pay respects to 13-year-old Peyton Munger who was killed in Goodyear.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.