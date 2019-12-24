News 8 Play of the Week Nominees - December 24, 2019

That."

And as we do each tuesday, it's time to unveil the latest nominees for the news 8 play of the week.

Starting us at number one, central boys basketball, johnny davis pokes the ball away, scoops it up and then finishes it off with the two- handed slam, central perfect so far this season.

-- number two, holmen girls basketball against onalaska... the big-time rejection down low by holmen's lexi jeffers!

An emphatic swap to deny the bucket.

-- number three, caledonia boys hoops... eli king gifting us a one-handed transition dunk on the road, one of several dunks he's already dropped this season for the warriors.

-- number four, holmen gymnastics, harley bartels on floor routine, and nails this complicated sequence for a 9.275 -- and number five, la crescent hockey, eighth grader wyatt farrell slicing his way through the defense, then uses the toe drag and then the backhand finish for a sensational goal, one of nine goals the lancers put in that night.

We'll announce the winner after christmas.

We'll be right back.