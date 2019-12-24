Global  

News 8 Play of the Week Nominees - December 24, 2019

News 8 Play of the Week Nominees - December 24, 2019
News 8 Play of the Week Nominees - December 24, 2019

And as we do each tuesday, it's time to unveil the latest nominees for the news 8 play of the week.

Starting us at number one, central boys basketball, johnny davis pokes the ball away, scoops it up and then finishes it off with the two- handed slam, central perfect so far this season.

-- number two, holmen girls basketball against onalaska... the big-time rejection down low by holmen's lexi jeffers!

An emphatic swap to deny the bucket.

-- number three, caledonia boys hoops... eli king gifting us a one-handed transition dunk on the road, one of several dunks he's already dropped this season for the warriors.

-- number four, holmen gymnastics, harley bartels on floor routine, and nails this complicated sequence for a 9.275 -- and number five, la crescent hockey, eighth grader wyatt farrell slicing his way through the defense, then uses the toe drag and then the backhand finish for a sensational goal, one of nine goals the lancers put in that night.

You can vote for your favorite play right now on our sports page at news8000.com.

We'll announce the winner after christmas.

We'll be right back.




