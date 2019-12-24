Community Raising Funds For Family After Fire

Thanks shosh..

In just a few hours... a community has raised more than 7-thousand dollars for that fort payne police sergeant and his family.

We spoke with one woman in the community who started collecting donations for the family.

Jody smith, lives nearby "but here on christmas eve to lose all their gifts and everything is all gone" "i know they're devastated with their 3 children to not be able to have their christmas so we're gonna try to help them every way we can to make their christmas" jody smith raised more than 600 dollars worth of gift cards for the brown family.

Jody smith, lives nearby "it could be me the same as it was them and i know this community would do the same for me" the brown's home is a total loss.

The fire burned through part of the roof, shattering windows, and leaving nothing but the structural frame behind.

Around 4:30 this morning, emergency vehicles woke up smith and her neighbors.

Jody smith, lives nearby "noticed all the medics and stuff and fire trucks and new that something was wrong" "i know that they have to be devastated.

I know i would.

Any time this would happen would be devastating."

She says fort payne is coming together to help the brown family because they lost everything.

Jody smith, lives nearby "we're a very close neighborhood and try to stick together to help each other regardless of what the need is" .

The brown's currently have temporary housing during the holiday season.

Waay 31 reached out to the fire marshal and police chief to see how the fire started.

We will let you know what they have to say as soon as we hear back.