Community Cleans Up After Devastating Storm

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
This Christmas Eve a community is trying to recover after a devastating tornado killed two people.
The time of the crash.

New details this evening..

This christmas eve is devastating for one community where a tornado killed two people.

The national weather service says an an e-f 2 tornado ripped through county road 265 off highway 72 last monday night.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli spoke with neighbors.

They say this christmas eve has a different feeling.

Ruthie jones, lives on county road 256: "what happened in this community was a shock."

Ruthie jones lives near the devastation - where an e-f-2 tornado ripped through this part of town creek -- killing two and leaving a their child and another couple in the hospital.

Ruthie jones, lives on county road 256: "it is quieter, there is a sense of like i said they are in the recovery phase right now so it's calm after the storm.

But it's also a time of healing."

This christmas eve - debris -- covers the area.

Neighbors say they will never forget the tragedy which happened here -- but are proud how the community came together.

Ruthie jones, lives on county road 256: "there was a loss in this community, but there's also the finding of friends.

The finding of loved ones, the finding of people that really care to help with the restoration process."

Sophia looklive: the town creek police are still monitoring the area - making sure everyone stays safe this holiday season.

In town creek -- sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

There is still more clean up to be done in the area.

A family member says they will work though christmas to continue




