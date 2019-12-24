Camp Fire family moves into new home for holiday

A family of four camp fire survivors have a new place to call home more than a year after that fire, just in time for the holidays.

Ryan hill shows us how the salvation army came in to help save the holidays.

I haven't had my own room since the fire happened."

Hopefully nats of go pro video leila eastman and her three boys, who have moved around a lot since the fire.

Leila eastman, camp fire survivor cover vo - 04;58;51 "we just looked up and it was gone.

We lost everything."

They're the first to call these temporary homes...home.

Leila eastman, first family to move into hope vista - 04;09;51 "they're really happy about it.

I'm thrilled.

I don't even have words for it."

Brett lucas, first family to move into hope vista - 04;17;40 "it was very tiring to walk through the door it was just like*exhale*" sean "it felt like home."

Brett "i dropped the weight and dropped the bags."

Nat sequence of gate and walking into site major julius murphy and the salvation army yuba-sutter renovated eight of these fully furnished one thousand square foot homes for fire survivors.

They can live here for up to a year and a half while trying to find permanent housing.

But, that will take even more time& and more money.

Julius - 03;58;59