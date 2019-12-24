|
Delivery rush intensifies on Christmas Eve
|
Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Delivery rush intensifies on Christmas Eve
With just a few hours until Christmas, drivers are working to get last-minute orders to doorsteps.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|· Apple will offer free two-hour delivery on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches this Christmas...
Business Insider - Published
|The holiday shopping rush is on. It's Christmas Eve, which means if you are a "present...
cbs4.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources