Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Delivery rush intensifies on Christmas Eve

Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Delivery rush intensifies on Christmas Eve

Delivery rush intensifies on Christmas Eve

With just a few hours until Christmas, drivers are working to get last-minute orders to doorsteps.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple has free 2-hour delivery for iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches for Christmas Eve (AAPL)

Apple has free 2-hour delivery for iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches for Christmas Eve (AAPL)· Apple will offer free two-hour delivery on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches this Christmas...
Business Insider - Published

‘Present Procrastinators’ Hit The Malls On Christmas Eve As Shopping Clock Winds Down

The holiday shopping rush is on. It's Christmas Eve, which means if you are a "present...
cbs4.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Santa Visits Babies In Dallas Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit [Video]Santa Visits Babies In Dallas Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The tiniest patients and their parents were treated to a holiday surprise at Texas Health Dallas on Christmas Eve.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:16Published

Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim [Video]Christmas Eve brings heartbreak for family of school bus crash victim

In the past, Christmas Eve has been a day filled with joy and memories for a family in West Palm Beach. But this year, the holidays are filled with heartbreak.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.