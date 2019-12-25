Global  

Mom to Mom - Time Capsule

Mom to Mom - Time CapsuleWe're going to show you a fun way to bond with your kids on New Year's Eve
0
Today on Mom to Mom we're going to show you a fun way to bond with your kids on New Year's Eve, whether they like it or not.

But I have a feeling they're going to like it.

It's always fun to watch those movies, have snacks or even go to parties on New Year's Eve, but why not change things up this year and create a tradition with your family that you can pass down for years and years.

This year, we're going to do a time capsule box.

Basically we're going to write on these nice little note cards right here, our favorite memory from this year.

We're also going to write our goals for the coming year, as well as advice to give themselves five years from now.

Because that's what we're going to do.

We're going to open this up in five years.




