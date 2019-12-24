Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

North Las Vegas firefighters deliver Christmas miracle to local family

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:46s - Published < > Embed
North Las Vegas firefighters deliver Christmas miracle to local family

North Las Vegas firefighters deliver Christmas miracle to local family

North Las Vegas firefighters delivered Santa Claus and gifts to the Morales family on Christmas Eve.

After the family lost a husband and father earlier this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Domdesu06

Dominique RT @8NewsNow: EMERGENCY HOLIDAY CHEER: North Las Vegas firefighters deliver Santa on Christmas Eve 🎁🎁🎁 #8NN https://t.co/d06j4FZdqe 21 minutes ago

Jordan_Gartner

Jordan Gartner North Las Vegas firefighters deliver Christmas miracle to local family. https://t.co/gvKz6jEn8I 2 hours ago

KTNV

KTNV Action News North Las Vegas firefighters deliver Christmas miracle to local family 👍 https://t.co/hWePbeH4mp 2 hours ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW EMERGENCY HOLIDAY CHEER: North Las Vegas firefighters deliver Santa on Christmas Eve 🎁🎁🎁 #8NN https://t.co/d06j4FZdqe 3 hours ago

SamDavidStudios

Sam David Management | Black World Studios Las Vegas Clark County firefighters deliver Christmas for family who lost home in fire https://t.co/vP5hOMZZSP 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local family loses home in blaze, firefighters join to help during Christmas [Video]Local family loses home in blaze, firefighters join to help during Christmas

A local family who lost everything in a catastrophic and deadly apartment fire over the weekend was surprised with Christmas gifts on Christmas Eve.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published

Florida Firefighters Saved Presents From Burning Home [Video]Florida Firefighters Saved Presents From Burning Home

Polk Co. firefighters recovered family's Christmas gifts and tree after putting out a house fire.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.