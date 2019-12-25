Don't Leave Christmas Boxes In The Trash

> christmas is one day away and that means a lot of trash from gifts.

But you may not want to put it all on the curb overnight... leaving your boxes out from your gifts is a crime of opportunity for thieves.

It lets them know what you got from santa, which could potentially lead to a break-in.

(capt.

Chris lee/richland police department "be cautious of what you're throwing away and how you're throwing it away.

You know, just dispose it to where it can be contained so you're not leaving your nice new gifts out on display in your yard letting people know what it is you received for christmas.") christmas.") lee said you can't take your boxes to a grocery store dumpster -- unless you have permission.

Instead, take out the trash to the curb when the garbage truck is going to come by that morning.

And as always -- lock your doors and take out any valuables