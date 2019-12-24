Global  

UGM CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER

Happy holidays and thanks for joining us on 4 news now.

I'm nia wong.aaron luna has the night off.

Tonight we take at a look at a christmas tradition.

For some-- that's exchanging gifts and enjoying the company of loved ones.

But for others -- it can be a hard time for those who have had a tough year..

Over at the union gospel mission... tonight isn't just about celebrating the holidays... elenee dao shows us how they're celebrating accomplishments which have taken some a long time to achieve.

(elenee - 01:13:44 almost 400 people across spokane and coeur d'alene will be able to get a nice christmas dinner thanks to union gospel mission )(nats 01:07:37 what's up, you good?

)jessie hoffman is one of the hundreds who will get to enjoy a nice, hot dinner tonight..

(jessie hoffman, getting help from ugm - 00:57:50 i'm not going to miss out on prime rib.

No way )a hot meal with mashed potatoes and more... made by this guy..

Phillip levine.(nats 01:24:07 nats of sizzling )the dinner takes several days to prepare..

(phillip levine, director of culinary operations, ugm 01:00:55 all of our four active kitchens are really humming and working hard.

We have about 280 pounds of meat that we're preparing and getting ready for the special night )it's definitely a special night... where many will fill these empty tables and take a moment to enjoy the holidays.

(jessie hoffman -- 00:56:34, i used to hate them.

The thought of togetherness, and all, all the things that the holidays are supposed to have.

I never had that ) hoffman's been here since february... getting help for drug and alcohol addiction.

(jessie hoffman -- 00:53:40 it's been rough.

)being at u-g-m has helped him become a stronger person..(jessie hoffman 00:57::25 i feel more compelte here and i feel like i have more now than i've ever had )he's becoming a person who helps others in a time of need, much like where he came from.(jessie hoffman, 00:58:36 -- i'm thankful i get to be a light in the darkness for men that are comnig off the street.i get to be a helping hand or a shoulder to my brothers that are in pain ) what once was a time of year he hated, has turned into a time he can enjoy with many others, especially tonight.

Surrounded by people, and some good food.(jessie hoffman -- 00:56 :55 now i get to be here, and i found love and belonging in the brokeness i found here )in spokane, i'm elenee dao, four news now 3




