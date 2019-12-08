Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

African American Family & Cultural Center to host annual Kwanzaa celebration

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
African American Family & Cultural Center to host annual Kwanzaa celebration

African American Family & Cultural Center to host annual Kwanzaa celebration

The African American Family & Cultural Center is hosting its 8th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration starting Thursday.

Troy McClanahan joined Linda Watkins-Bennett to share more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

African American Family & Cultural Center to host annual Kwanzaa celebration

And cultural center is hosting is annual kwanzaa celebration...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

aafcc_oroville

AAFCC Oroville The African American Family & Cultural Center will be hosting their 8th annual Kwanzaa Celebration starting Decembe… https://t.co/qiT7kQw76u 7 hours ago

aafcc_oroville

AAFCC Oroville The African American Family & Cultural Center are starting their Photo Voice Contest and are looking for individual… https://t.co/isqH6rxplA 7 hours ago

aafcc_oroville

AAFCC Oroville The African American Family & Cultural Center are starting their Photo Voice Contest and are looking for individual… https://t.co/P6GcuPcoDk 19 hours ago

aafcc_oroville

AAFCC Oroville The African American Family & Cultural Center will be hosting their 8th annual Kwanzaa Celebration starting Decembe… https://t.co/E7PCuFcEhV 19 hours ago

aafcc_oroville

AAFCC Oroville The African American Family & Cultural Center are starting their Photo Voice Contest and are looking for individual… https://t.co/GmdInQYPJF 1 day ago

aafcc_oroville

AAFCC Oroville The African American Family & Cultural Center will be hosting their 8th annual Kwanzaa Celebration starting Decembe… https://t.co/FehdAgHApp 1 day ago

aafcc_oroville

AAFCC Oroville The African American Family & Cultural Center will be hosting their 8th annual Kwanzaa Celebration starting Decembe… https://t.co/xKPZRH8b0a 2 days ago

aafcc_oroville

AAFCC Oroville The African American Family & Cultural Center are starting their Photo Voice Contest and are looking for individual… https://t.co/r2FJ7wTFNL 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mrs. Claus & August Wilson African American Cultural Center (Part 1) [Video]Mrs. Claus & August Wilson African American Cultural Center (Part 1)

Mrs. Claus & August Wilson African American Cultural Center (Part 1)

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 05:56Published

Mrs. Claus & August Wilson African American Cultural Center (Part 2) [Video]Mrs. Claus & August Wilson African American Cultural Center (Part 2)

Mrs. Claus & August Wilson African American Cultural Center (Part 2)

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 06:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.