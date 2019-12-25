Global  

How education helped me rewrite my life | Ashweetha Shetty

There's no greater freedom than finding your purpose, says education advocate Ashweetha Shetty.

Born to a poor family in rural India, Shetty didn't let the social norms of her community stifle her dreams and silence her voice.

In this personal talk, she shares how she found self-worth through education -- and how she's working to empower other rural youth to explore their potential.

"All of us are born into a reality that we blindly accept -- until something awakens us and a new world opens up," Shetty says.
