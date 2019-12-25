Last Minute Christmas Shoppers Try To Beat The Clock At Sunvalley Mall 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:48s - Published Last Minute Christmas Shoppers Try To Beat The Clock At Sunvalley Mall On Christmas Eve at the Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord, it was apparently not too late for last minute shoppers to find gifts. Don Ford reports. (12-24-2019)