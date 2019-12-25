flu circulating in Jackson county

Cassidy says, "in 2017 and 2018, 90-percent of flu-related deaths were ages 65 and older.

That's why the cdc always recommends getting vaccinated and that its never too late to get your flu shot."

"as soon as flu season comes we give free flu vaccines to all our staff and residents immediately."

Megan prathers says the team at avamere is overly cautious all year.

To make sure they prevent the spread of any illnesses to their residents.

"today we actually had an employee that felt she was having a fever so we sent her home for the day and she can't return until she is flu symptom free for 72 hours."

Avamere has more than 60 residents right now.

When three or more come down with the flu ... "we do shut down the dining rooms and activities and quarantine so nothing spreads."

The c-d-c says flu season started early this year.

Children and those over 65 make up about 45-percent of the reported flu cases.

In the last week more than 600 people in southern oregon alone were tested for the flu.

O-h-a says there was also one reported pediatric flu death this month in oregon.

And another 18 across the country.

Flu cases have nearly doubled in oregon since thanksgiving.

So it's important to protect our most vulnerable loved ones this time of year.

"dont come and visit your family if you have any symptoms or have been around people with them.

Clean hands sanitize, there's always an opportunity."

In medford, cassidy