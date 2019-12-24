Global  

President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve service in West Palm Beach

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve service in West Palm Beach

President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve service in West Palm Beach

President Trump and the First Lady attended Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend Christmas Eve Service at West Palm Beach Church


Trump calls troops ahead of Christmas holiday

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling members of the military stationed across...
