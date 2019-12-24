Cabinet approves National Population Register 2021

The Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday approved the updation of the National Population Register (NPR).

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR) and...

Raghu RT @timesofindia : #BREAKING | Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister @narendramodi , approves over Rs 8500 crore for updating National Pop… 10 minutes ago

Balram Suhane🇮🇳 RT @DG_PIB : #Cabinet approves conduct of Census of India 2021 and updation of National Population Register #cabinetdecisions 8 minutes ago

Rohit Kumar Agarwal RT @abhijitmajumder : Cabinet approves updation of National Population Register. We are a step closer to a nationwide NRC. https://t.co/4Evy… 7 minutes ago

B.H.Harsh RT @char_chapori : NPR is happening. Union cabinet approves a fund of 8500 crore to update NPR. Brace yourself to be marked as 'usual reside… 5 minutes ago

Lucky Dhingra RT @ashishsood_bjp : #BREAKING : Union cabinet approves update of the National Population Register (NPR). Process to begin in April 2020. @Ar … 3 minutes ago

EqualSharedParenting RT @ShivAroor : JUST IN: Cabinet approves National Population Register (NPR) update. 1 minute ago

Ganesh Pottigar RT @PrakashJavdekar : #Cabinet approves conduct of Census of India 2021 and updation of National Population Register #CabinetDecisions @PI … 35 seconds ago