Cabinet approves National Population Register 2021

Cabinet approves National Population Register 2021
No link between NRC and National Population Register, says Amit Shah

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR) and...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNA


National Population Register: Know all about NPR and its importance

The Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday approved the updation of the National Population Register (NPR).
DNA - Published


ganesh_bjym

Ganesh Pottigar RT @PrakashJavdekar: #Cabinet approves conduct of Census of India 2021 and updation of National Population Register #CabinetDecisions @PI… 35 seconds ago

HarassedDad

EqualSharedParenting RT @ShivAroor: JUST IN: Cabinet approves National Population Register (NPR) update. 1 minute ago

LuckyDhingra14

Lucky Dhingra RT @ashishsood_bjp: #BREAKING: Union cabinet approves update of the National Population Register (NPR). Process to begin in April 2020. @Ar… 3 minutes ago

Bh_Harsh

B.H.Harsh RT @char_chapori: NPR is happening. Union cabinet approves a fund of 8500 crore to update NPR. Brace yourself to be marked as 'usual reside… 5 minutes ago

ASMalhotra7

A. S. Malhotra Cabinet approves funds for updating National Population Register: Officials https://t.co/FUD96zrXMV 7 minutes ago

RohitKu05269047

Rohit Kumar Agarwal RT @abhijitmajumder: Cabinet approves updation of National Population Register. We are a step closer to a nationwide NRC. https://t.co/4Evy… 7 minutes ago

balramsuhane

Balram Suhane🇮🇳 RT @DG_PIB: #Cabinet approves conduct of Census of India 2021 and updation of National Population Register #cabinetdecisions 8 minutes ago

Raghu12463

Raghu RT @timesofindia: #BREAKING | Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister @narendramodi, approves over Rs 8500 crore for updating National Pop… 10 minutes ago


Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News [Video]Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News

Mamata leads protests aginst CAA & NRC in Kolkata, Protesters defy prohibitory orders in Delhi's Mandi House, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut, Modi cabinet gives the nod to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published

Shiv Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news | OneIndia [Video]Shiv Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news | OneIndia

Newly elected Jahrkhand MLAs to meet at Congress office, PM Modi congratulates JMM alliance on victory, Modi cabinet likely to meet on National Population Register, Economist Gita Gopinath meets PM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:33Published

