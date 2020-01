Highway projectiles: New numbers and information released by CHP

PROJECTILES AT CARSALONG HIGHWAY 101.THE NUMBER ATTACKSREPORTED IS NOW UP TO64....C-H-P IS PUTTING THEPRESSURE ON THROUGHTHE HOLIDAY WITHTHEIR MAXIMUMENFORCEMENT PATROLSTO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE.WE GET MORE ON THATINVESTIGATION FROMACTION NEWS REPORTERFELIX CORTEZ LIVE INSALINAS..DAN THE NUMBER OFVICTIMS NOW UP TO 64..AFTER ANOTHERINCIDENT WASREPORTED..INVESTIGATORS SAYLAST WEEK ANOTHERDRIVER REPORTED BEINGHIT WITH A PROJECTILEEARLIER THIS MONTH..BUT HE WAITED A WEEKTO MAKE THE REPORT..CHP ALL ALONG HASSAID CALL 911IMMEDIATELY AND PULLOVER TO A SAFE AREA ASSOON AS YOU CAN..THIS IS KEY BECAUSETHERE MAY BE PATROLUNITS IN THE AREA WHOCAN RESPOND QUICKLYAND START GATHERINGEVIDENCE.AND INVESTIGATORSSAY IF YOU HAVE ANYINFORMATION AS TOWHO MAY BERESPONSIBLE FOR THEATTACKS..

YOU NEED TOCALL POLICE..IF YOU'RE A VICTIM OFAN UNKNOWNPROJECTILE..

CHP SAYS..CALL 911IMMEDIATELY..PULL OVER TO SAFEAREA AND WAIT FOROFFICERS..TRY TO REMEMBER ALANDMARK WHERE YOURVEHICLE WAS STRUCK..LIKE AN EXIT..

OR ROADSIGN..AND IF YOU HAVE ANYINFORMATIONREGARDING YOU THINKMIGHT BE HELPFUL TOTHIS INVESTIGATIONCALL 911 OR THE CHP..##AND AT THIS TIME..THE CHP SAYS A 15-THOUSAND DOLLARREWARD CONTINUES TOBE OFFERED..

DAN.###C-H-P INVESTIGATORSCONTINUE TO WORKWITH MONTEREY COUNTYSHERIFF'S DETECTIVESWHO ARE ASSISTINGWITH THE JOINTINVESTIGATION.##