Fox 4 News Latest Headlines | December 24, 9pm

Akshay Shah अक्षय शाह RT @indiatvnews: DU students group holds pro-CAA march, vouch for its constitutionality | Live Updates https://t.co/DADQTUz9Kf 51 minutes ago

Chaitanya Thombare RT @indiatvnews: Rohtang tunnel will now be called Atal tunnel, says PM Modi | Live Updates #AtalBihariVajpayee #AtalBhujalYojana https:/… 54 minutes ago

India TV Rohtang tunnel will now be called Atal tunnel, says PM Modi | Live Updates #AtalBihariVajpayee #AtalBhujalYojana… https://t.co/NZTiyDnpSL 2 hours ago

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @indiatvnews: PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary | LIVE https://t.co/DADQTUz9Kf h… 5 hours ago

India TV PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary | LIVE… https://t.co/6TPokc0NTu 6 hours ago

Bako.com 23ABC #News Latest Headlines | December 24, 3pm - Video https://t.co/YQ4CrISlTp #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/hMOE9xeeiv 8 hours ago

India TV DU students group holds pro-CAA march, vouch for its constitutionality | Live Updates https://t.co/DADQTUz9Kf 8 hours ago