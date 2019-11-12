Global  

Fort Wayne police searching for Dollar General robbery suspect

Fort Wayne police searching for Dollar General robbery suspect

Fort Wayne police searching for Dollar General robbery suspect

Just after 8 a.m.

Tuesday the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at Dollar General on 5307 Decatur Rd.
Fort Wayne police searching for Dollar General robbery suspect

The robbery call crime stoppers.

Fort wayne police are also investigating a robbery at the dollar general on decatur road.

Police say a man walked in with a gun and threatened employees and left with money.

He's described as a black man, about five foot ten and was dressed in all black clothing.

Police say he left the scene in an older model gray vehicle.

If you know anything about this crime please contact police.




