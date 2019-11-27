Fort Wayne police searching for man who robbed Chase Bank 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFFT - Published Fort Wayne police searching for man who robbed Chase Bank Police say a white male with a handgun got away after making threats at the Lower Huntington Road branch. 0

Fort wayne police need your help after a man robbed a bank this morning. It happened at the chase bank on lower huntington road just before 8-30. A man with black clothes on came in with a gun, made threats and left with an unknown amount of money. When police got there the suspect had already left. Police are reviewing surveillance footage to learn more about the suspect.





