Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fort Wayne police searching for man who robbed Chase Bank

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Fort Wayne police searching for man who robbed Chase Bank

Fort Wayne police searching for man who robbed Chase Bank

Police say a white male with a handgun got away after making threats at the Lower Huntington Road branch.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fort Wayne police searching for man who robbed Chase Bank

For joining us.fort wayne police need your help after a man robbed a bank this morning.it happened at the chase bank on lower huntington road just before 8-30.a man with black clothes on came in with a gun, made threats and left with an unknown amount of money.when police got there the suspect had already left.police are reviewing surveillance footage to learn more about the suspect.if you know who this is or anything about




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police searching for bank robber [Video]Police searching for bank robber

Collier County Deputies are searching for a robber who held up a Chase Bank in North Naples on Saturday. Deputies say a man walked up to a teller and handed a note demanding money. The teller gave the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Suspect in jewelry store theft smashes cruiser twice, leads police on chase before arrest [Video]Suspect in jewelry store theft smashes cruiser twice, leads police on chase before arrest

A man who was later identified as a suspect in at least one smash-and-grab theft from a jewelry store in Massillon crashed his truck into a Wayne County Sheriff’s sergeant’s cruiser twice before..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.