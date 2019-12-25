IHOP stays hopping for Christmas Eve

This year i-hop is staying in action through the holidays.

The international house of pancakes on washington center, flooded with customers eager for a christmas eve breakfast.

As if their regular pancakes weren't already a hit, how about some green flapjacks with sparkles and whipped cream?customers, especially those four feet and below, enjoyed the "elf on the shelf special.

Families can also order a full course holiday special through tomorrow if in need of some fluffy treats.

I-hop restaurants are scheduled to be open twenty-four hours on christmas eve and christmas day throughout the state.