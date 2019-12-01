Local woman works to help people have a place to go on Christmas in Sullivan

Hosting this event.

A local woman in sullivan is giving the gift of a homemade meal to those in need.

People can fill up the the sullivan county fairgrounds for a warm, free meal.

You can stop by from "1" to "4" on christmas day.

Volunteers will also deliver meals.

You can see "prep-work" is already underway.

It takes a village to host this event.

Organizers say in previous years "3" to "500" people hav gotten a meal.

If you simply want to give your time, help is appreciated.

It's nice to see that.

The community comes together to help other people in the community.

And it's not just for people who may be down on their luck.

But if you're alone, don't cook, don't have family, maybe have a deployed spouse, any reason-- if you're hungry, come out, we'll feed you.

You can find out how to get involved on our website.

