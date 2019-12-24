There’s Something Special To The Holidays In South Florida

CBS4's Frances Wang met people from all over the world celebrating the holidays in South Florida.



Recent related videos from verified sources Combatting seasonal depression during the holidays Knowing the signs of seasonal depression Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:57Published 1 hour ago Feeding South Florida Steps Up To Spread Christmas Cheer CBS4's Diane Magnum reports how volunteers boxed up more than 300,000 pounds of canned goods, chickens, pasta and more for South Florida families in need. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:15Published 6 hours ago