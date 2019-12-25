Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Chelsea Ingram Has One Last Look At Your Christmas Eve Forecast

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 03:44s - Published < > Embed
Chelsea Ingram Has One Last Look At Your Christmas Eve ForecastIt will be a mild and merry day to unwrap gifts on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Christmas Eve Forecast [Video]Chelsea Ingram Has A Look At Your Christmas Eve Forecast

Santa will have no issues when he visits Maryland tonight!

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:33Published

Stores ready to accommodate last-minute Christmas Eve shoppers [Video]Stores ready to accommodate last-minute Christmas Eve shoppers

We all know at least one person that will be shopping for last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve. The good news is that it's not too late.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.