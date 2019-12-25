Family members reunited when loved ones come home for the Holidays

Least selfless and courages act someone could do."

"it saved my life" millions are on the move this week by car, plane, and train.... and in utica, at union station... many are coming home for the holidays.

We stopped by union station tonight to catch a late night train, dropping off lots of passengers.

Met a family from oneida waiting for their son to come home from new york city.

Their son hasn't been able to make it home in awhile, so this christmas will be special.

"we haven't trimmed the tree yet until tonight and we're stgoing to open presents and we were thinking of cross country skiing but i gus now it's not really a good time the snow is pretty well gone."

As you can see there was a decent amount of people coming home just in time