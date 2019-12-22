What's open on Christmas?

Resued... it's a dilemma many of us have been in on christmas day.

You need to run out and pick up some milk to go with those christmas cookies or even some antacid to put out the fire from grandma's radiated yule log.

But your goáto store is closed.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to tell us who will be open tomorrow.

Nick?

George á the two biggest retailers, walmart and target will be locked up tight tomorrow.

Still there are a few places where you can pick up some batteries or grab a quick bite to eat.xxx "for retail especially, i think they should be open but have like shorter hours for the employees.

Maybe not have a bunch of employees work, just a couple because they need time with their families."

Erin foss has christmas off.

She works at boulder tap house and they will be closed tomorrow.

If you are looking for somewhere to eat on christmas, you are in luck.

Perkins is serving up hot meals, along with wok n' roll and thai bistro and sushi... if you are in the mood for asian cuisine.

If you have to make a quick run to the store, casey's will open up at ten and kwik trip and kwik star are also available, along with walgreens.

Nicolle medina from clear lake thinks no one should be forced to work on christmas, but understands why some businesses need to stay open.

"there are some people that don't have family to celebrate with and maybe they need to go to a restaurant and have dinner or lunch or that kind of thing."

Most of the people i spoke with said they definitely feel for people who have to work on christmas, but still they enjoy the convenience of having a few things open just in case.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick.

Here in rochester, there are plenty of places where you can dine on christmas day.

'chester's kitchen and bar' along with benedict's are good choices.

Denny's and olive garden are open too.

