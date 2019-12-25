Global  

GAMECO CRASH

As last minute shoppers hit the stores before christmas -- one local retailer is cleaning up the mess left behind after a car drove through it's store front.
"nats of crash" as last minute shoppers hit the stores before christmas -- one local retailer is cleaning up the mess left behind after a car drove through it's store front.

Dowe: this is koam news at six... this is what gameco in joplin looks like now after a driver drove through the front of the store today.

No one was hurt -- and the store stayed open until it's scheduled closing time.

No word yet on what lead to the the crash.

