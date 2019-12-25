Third night of hananukkah.

Throughout the year - we highlight the best plays from around our area in the top six at six.

Let's get into the holiday spirit though by taking a look back at just a few of the nicest from all of 2019.

It's your eight plays of hanukkah... --- going backwards from candle eight - mohawk valley diamond dawgs hosting the amsterdam mohawks in june.

Dawgs ryan hernandez with bases loaded absolutely launches a pitch deep out to center and well into the little league field at veterans mem orial park for the grand slam.

That is power.

--- candle seven - hamilton at utica college men's lacrosse in march.

Charlie ratner goes swimming.

Swim dodge over his defender and rips the sidearm shot home.

Continentals took the contineer cup 18-5.

--- candle six - whitesboro football hosting henninger in september.

Zach britt with the vanishing act.

Scrambles and somehow avoids the tackle then heaves it to the end zone where nick sardina makes the grab.

Warriors won that game 12-7.

--- candle five - c-v-a proctor boys soccer also september.

Raiders ali somow kicks around the defender and then the trick shot - wrapping one leg around the other for the chip in.

That's a rabonna kick and it's a beauty.

Proctor won 9-0.

--- candle four - oneida against mexico football - early october.

Stephen cafalone can not be stopped.

Goes through the sea of defenders - cuts back - then with the shake and bake causes two tigers to collide.

He's got an easy path to the end zone after that one.

Indians dominated that game 41-7.

--- candle three - proctor football against baldwinsville in the section three class double-a semifinals.

Zhani james had a mission - get to the end zone.

No one was standing in his way of completing that.

He somehow stayed on his feet after it looked like the play was over.

He's in there for six.

Raiders won 55-14 to punch their first ticket to the section final at the dome.

--- candle two - comets hosting the amerks in october.

Zack macewen showing off the dangles.

Drags around his defenders before roofing it for the finish.

That's why he's been getting looks in the n-h-l - comets cruised in that one 7-1.

--- candle one - utica college hosting morrisville state in men's basketball earlier this month.

Chris green with an absolute monster dunk.

End-to-end and puts his defender on a poster.

That one brought down the house and shook the clark athletic center.

--- so hard to whittle down all the great plays of