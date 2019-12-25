Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach

President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach

President Trump and the First Lady attended Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

President Trump and First Lady attend Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach

FIRST LADY CELERATINGCHRISTMAS EVE TONIGHT IN PALMBEACH COUNTY.

THEY ATTENDED ASERVICE AT "FAMILY CHURCH" INDOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH.

THECONGREGATION SANG "SILENNIGHT" BY CANDLELIGHT.THE PRESIDENTIAL MOTORCADETHEN TOOK OFF FROM THE CHURCH... HEADING BACK TO THEMAR-A-LAGO RESORT WHERE ACHRISTMAS EVE DINNER WAS HELTHE FIRST LADY ALSO IN THECHRISTMAS SPIRIT TODAYANSWERING CALLS FROM CHILDRENAS A PART OF NORAD'S SANTATRACKER PROG



Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump, First Lady Attend Christmas Eve Church Service In West Palm Beach

The Trumps attended a Christmas Eve church service in West Palm Beach Tuesday night.
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •TIME



You Might Like


Tweets about this

John_2020KAG

John RT @MELANIAJTRUMP: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Family Church Downtown for Christmas service in West P… 3 seconds ago

lilidujour

Lisa⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @corinne_perkins: President Donald Trump arrives at Family Church for Christmas Eve mass with First Lady Melania Trump in West Palm Beac… 1 minute ago

usa_shellym

Shelly ✝️🇺🇸🐻 @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump 🎄Merry Christmas 🎄🎁 President Donald J. Trump @POTUS First Lady Melania Trump @FLOTUS… https://t.co/qo4JG97v6E 1 minute ago

AsianDef

Asian Defence RT @starsandstripes: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended a music-filled Christmas Eve service at a Southern Baptis… 2 minutes ago

ostarrmtn1

ostarrmtn1 RT @lynerika: Merry Christmas Mr President and to our Beautiful First Lady! 🎄 @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump 🇺🇸 3 minutes ago

TruckerRandy

Trucker Randy A Christmas message from President Trump and our First Lady; https://t.co/ifmTIYZhYK https://t.co/ifmTIYZhYK 5 minutes ago

freddyrace14

ManagedElement=1 RT @cypresspoint14: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Family Church in West Palm Beach, Florida, to attend Christ… 6 minutes ago

LOYALtoTRUMP

All4Trump RT @Jordanfabian: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave Family Church in West Palm Beach after spending about an hour at Chris… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boca Raton police hand out toys [Video]Boca Raton police hand out toys

Officers gave out toys to children in Boca Raton on Christmas Eve.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:09Published

Busy Christmas Eve For President Trump [Video]Busy Christmas Eve For President Trump

CBS News correspondent Chip Reid reports from West Palm Beach.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.