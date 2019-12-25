Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Twas the Night Before Christmas' from the WMAR-2 News archives

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:07s - Published < > Embed
'Twas the Night Before Christmas' from the WMAR-2 News archives

'Twas the Night Before Christmas' from the WMAR-2 News archives

It's a WMAR-2 News holiday tradition, the one Christmas poem you know at least one or two lines well enough to quote.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Twas the Night Before Christmas' from the WMAR-2 News archives

NOW TO A WMA━2 NEWS HOLIDAYTRADITIO━WE DUG DEEP INTO OURARCHIVES TO FIND SOME OFBALTIMORE'S SPORTS LEGENDSSPORTS LEGENDS READING THECHRISTMAS CLASSIC, "TWAS THENIGHT BEFORE CHRIS




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kestrel68107200

Mystic Knight RT @HamillHimself: Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house- Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse; The Lukes we… 6 minutes ago

Skyebright8

Skyebright RT @RandaltsRandal: Twas the night before Christmas, and all over Australia Bushfires were burning through policy failure Firies were exha… 11 minutes ago

Goldfishdolan

▶Alexis RT @rriproarin: Twas the night before Christmas And all through the land There still was no answer To the question at hand You’ve waite… 13 minutes ago

ZuzikZuzu

Zuzana Kucharikova RT @FallonTonight: Jimmy challenges @NiallOfficial to read “Twas The Night Before Christmas” in 7 different accents! https://t.co/2hmJSv5GEG 2 hours ago

Lenzy2108

Matthew Lenz RT @twinsdaily: Our Christmas poem has slipped off the front page, but you can still check it out here.... https://t.co/bigwf1j4Ow 2 hours ago

twinsdaily

Twins Daily Our Christmas poem has slipped off the front page, but you can still check it out here.... https://t.co/bigwf1j4Ow 2 hours ago

Philcovfefe

Phillip The Assyrian 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ RT @FrankCaliendo: Here’s the full screen video some of you have asked about for ‘Twas the Night Before the Avengers Christmas -Endgame… 3 hours ago

siobhangarry27

Siobhan RT @SEZANE_PARIS: "'Twas the night before Christmas..." #sezanelovers #sezane https://t.co/Y8hMWoOCCy 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian: $65,625 Michael Jackson Jacket For 6-Year-Old [Video]Kim Kardashian: $65,625 Michael Jackson Jacket For 6-Year-Old

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West bought Michael Jackson's velvet jacket to give to their 6-year-old daughter North West for Christmas. "North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino pheasant strolling round a British garden [Video]Video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino pheasant strolling round a British garden

This video shows a rare ghostly-looking albino PHEASANT strolling round a British garden.Brian Cave, 52, was taking his pet dog, Blaze, for a walk just before Christmas when he saw the unusual..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.