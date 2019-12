Riviera Beach students win Christmas presents for their families

CHALLENGE PAYS OFF FOR LOCALELEMENTARY STUDENTS.

THE 6THGRADERS HAD TO TELL SANTA INAN ESSAY HOW THEY'D SPENDMONEY ON THEMSELVES AND THEIRLOVED ONES THIS CHRISTMAS.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODDWILSON IS LIVE WITH HOW THEWRITING PAID OFF FOR 4 LUCKYWINNERS.

TODD?THIS WAS A CONTEST THATINVOLVED CRITICAL THINKING,WRITING SKILLS AND MATH.

TODAYI MET ONE OF THE KIDS WHO HIIT BIG THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.< Nats: ((16:31:34)) He wasone of four chosen out of 75entries.

((Track)) CINDYSACHNOFF AND HER HUSBAND GARYARE PLAYING THE ROLE OFCHRISTMAS ELFS.

6TH GRADERBENNY JONES IS GOING TO BESHOCKED.

((Sot 16:31:42)) 5secHe got to make a list forhimself and all his siblings.Nats: ((Track)) WITH BOXES INHAND CINDY AND GARY HEAD TOBENNY'S FRONT DOOR.

IT'S HISDAD WHO SEES THEM FIRST ANDMOTIONS FOR HIS SON.

BENNYGREETS THEM AT THE DOOR.

Nats:((16:35:16)).

4sec High BennyI'm Cindy, congratulations.You've got two big boxes ofgifts.

((Track)) HE'S ALLSMILES AND A BIT SHY BUT HETOLD ME WHAT HE ASKED FOR.((Sot 16:36:16)).

12sec For mysister I said I wanted atablet and I wanted to get hersome dolls.

And me I wantedsome race cars and stuff andfor my brother some hot wheelcars and other stuff.

Nats:((Track)) BENNY AND 75 OTHERSTUDENTS FROM LINCOLN ANDWASHINGTON ELEMENTARYPARTICIPATED IN AN ESSAYCONTEST FOR CHRISTMAS.

THECHALLENGE WAS SPONSORED BY THE"FRIENDS OF THE RIVIERA BEACHSCHOOLS." ((Track)) BENNY'SDAD SAYS, HE'S A LOVING KID.((Sot16:38:30)) 5 sec Whatwent through my mind?

The kidslooking out for his family andnot just himself.

Nats:((Track)) CINDY SAYS, SHE'SPROUD OF BENNY.

((Sot16:31:31) 2sec He did awonderful essay.