Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

XMAS TREE ANGEL

Video Credit: KOAM - Published < > Embed
XMAS TREE ANGEL

XMAS TREE ANGEL

The koam morning show posts something to talk about on our facebook page.

It spurs a lot of conversation -- and in at least one case surprising one.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

XMAS TREE ANGEL

Koam morning show posts something to talk about on our facebook page.

It spurs a lot of conversation -- and in at least one case -- a surprising one.

A man posted that he had lost the angel for his christmas tree.

It became a theme in the following weeks -- and our viewers -- decided to help.

Koam's michael hayslip has that story.

I got the tree up and got the box and it was empty..so that's how it began rick sent us a picture of the almost complete tree, and we promised to get a daily update from one of our daily facebook posters.

I didn't have anyting to update, it was still missing.

And that was the day robin contacted me.

Another viewer, robin rucker, was keeping tabs on the norton's angel hunt, and decided to take matters into her own hands.

She said i'd like to contribute to your missing angel.

I said robin that's not necessary.

I said, you know, she said can i get your address?

I said sure.

Just a couple days later a box arrived, along with a note from robin to the nortons.

Deaer rick and family, as promised, here are the angels for your christmas tree.

The angel in the white tree skirt has been in our family for several years.

We couldn't afford much but we kept her to remain humble.

Also in the box, two more angels and two homemade crosses that now adorn the norton christmas tree.

A little bit of christmas blessing from our house to yours, with love, robin.

That box with those angels arrived on what can be a difficult day for rick...the anniversary of his mother's passing.

Robin lost her mother this past year, and we relayed that message to rick.

I'm touched.

It brings back a lot of memories, because mom was my angel dowe:




You Might Like


Tweets about this

glenncanon

Glennui Starting off as gently as I could I told them their father was a thieving scumbag and even tho they were my brother… https://t.co/CzGhtvEZUa 2 hours ago

ImDK_sMammy

amine RT @SotonLibraries: Shirley Library are winners, coming first in the Shirley Baptist Church Xmas Tree Festival 2019! 🎄 Decorations for the… 4 hours ago

IrishIWuzFunny

. RT @thecassiecao: retweet if your xmas tree is giving an angel***👌 5 hours ago

onlyabigchild

Iamonly Abigchild ... if the angel once a year is allowed to sit atop the christmas tree ... https://t.co/JnqF4sf1tv #girl #angel… https://t.co/4K6DUEanRf 5 hours ago

LetSleepingDogz

Mac on tour 💦 @firstdogonmoon Fabulous Xmas tree angel! Have a wonderful day. Theres a marketing opportunity in that for next year. 6 hours ago

dee_angel_1

dee angel Xmas tree quiche https://t.co/olWWEG67AT 7 hours ago

2pugs2gingers

Ginger headed step daughter. @JenReadsRomance @BestFriendKelly when I was about 10 years old there was a knock on my door. When I opened it ther… https://t.co/hMWT8101GD 7 hours ago

siberianfoxxe

siberianfoxxe @CubanDaSavage Stay strong baby girl she the angel on top of the Xmas tree of life 🙏🏼 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.