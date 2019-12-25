XMAS TREE ANGEL

Koam morning show posts something to talk about on our facebook page.

It spurs a lot of conversation -- and in at least one case -- a surprising one.

A man posted that he had lost the angel for his christmas tree.

It became a theme in the following weeks -- and our viewers -- decided to help.

Koam's michael hayslip has that story.

I got the tree up and got the box and it was empty..so that's how it began rick sent us a picture of the almost complete tree, and we promised to get a daily update from one of our daily facebook posters.

I didn't have anyting to update, it was still missing.

And that was the day robin contacted me.

Another viewer, robin rucker, was keeping tabs on the norton's angel hunt, and decided to take matters into her own hands.

She said i'd like to contribute to your missing angel.

I said robin that's not necessary.

I said, you know, she said can i get your address?

I said sure.

Just a couple days later a box arrived, along with a note from robin to the nortons.

Deaer rick and family, as promised, here are the angels for your christmas tree.

The angel in the white tree skirt has been in our family for several years.

We couldn't afford much but we kept her to remain humble.

Also in the box, two more angels and two homemade crosses that now adorn the norton christmas tree.

A little bit of christmas blessing from our house to yours, with love, robin.

That box with those angels arrived on what can be a difficult day for rick...the anniversary of his mother's passing.

Robin lost her mother this past year, and we relayed that message to rick.

I'm touched.

It brings back a lot of memories, because mom was my angel dowe: