WALGREENS ON SHERIDAN OPEN THROUGH HOLIDAYS

TWO THINGS.

THERE'S AT LEASTONE STORE IN THE TULSA AREATHAT HAS YOUR BACK.

THEWALGREENS AT 9106 S SHERIDANROAD STAYS OPEN 24 HOURS.TODAY AND EVEN TOMORROW.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S SIERRAPIZARRO IS LIVE THERE NOWVISITING LAST- MINUTESHOPPERS.I'M ONE OF THEM.

AND I'VELOOKED AROUND.

THIS IS ONEOF TWO STORES OPEN 24 HOURSTHROUGH THE HOLIDAYS IN THETULSA AREA.

MOST QUIKTRIPSTORES ARE ALSOOPEN 24 HOURS.

WE'RE GOINGTO GIVE YOU A LOOK INTOEARLIER'S HUSTLE AND BUSTLE.OUTSIDE -- A FULL LOT."We're literally parked inthe shopping center nextdoor,"INSIDE -- EVEN FULLERBASKETS."Every year, I always sayI'm going to be done byThanksgiving.

That's onlyhappened like once ever."TOYS.CANDY.Mandie dalton, storemanager, walgreens: "It'sbeen very busy." TULSANS AREBUSY STILL GETTING ALL THECHRISTMAS GOODIES.AND IT'S ALL MADE POSSIBLEBY THE EMPLOYEES..."Do you have a rewardscard?" HOLDING THE FORT.RUSHING THE LINES."Helping customers findgiftables." AND SPREADINGCHEER TO STRANGERS."Thank you!" "Have awonderful day and MerryChristmas." "MerryChristmas!""Manager." THAT'S MANDIDALTON."It's tough that you don'tget to be at home with yourfamilies, but a lot of usenjoy the job because weenjoy helping people andcustomers find the bestgifts for their loved ones."BUD TAHA, SHOPPER: "Mydaughter loves thesechocolate-covered cherries.Just picking up a few last-minute stocking stuffers."THINGS HAVE SLOWED DOWN HERENOW.

BUT IF YOU'RE ALSOLOOKING FOR SOMEWHERE TOEAT.IHOP IS ANOTHER 24-HOURBUSINE