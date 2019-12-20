Scattered Valley showers, White Christmas for high country 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:23s - Published Scattered Valley showers, White Christmas for high country So far, rainfall amounts have generally been between 0.25"-0.50" in the Valley with higher amounts in the foothills. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Christmas storm on the way We are looking at at wet Christmas here in the Valley, with snow in the high country. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:50Published 2 days ago FORECAST: White Christmas in Arizona? Looks for highs in the 60s across the Valley with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:05Published 5 days ago