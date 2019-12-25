NEODESHA FD SANTA DELIVERY

The neodeshay, kansas fire department is helping out the santa claus ahead of christmas.

They gathered presents to be delivered to all the good boys and girls in town.

And today the man himself hopped aboard a truck to help pass those gifts out.

The fire department tells us he does this during his "break-time".

"santa for at least fifteen years has been taking his required faa break here so, while the reindeer are resting we're out delivering presents with him so he can kind of keep on time."

We'll have the latest on santa's location in a few minutes.