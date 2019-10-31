Bond is set at 1- million dollars for an 18-year- old facing several charges, breaking into cars at an apartment complex.

Joseph hickman is charged with breaking and entering of a vehicle, directing a minor to commit a felony and sale of a stolen firearm.

Police were called to vista ridge apartments early friday morning after a resident saw two people looking into cars.

Officers found four guns between hickman and a minor with him.

Charges are pending against the teen.