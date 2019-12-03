Quick Shopping

Global  

We're two days away from christmas... while santa prepares for his big delivery, families are still out shopping trying to fill in the bottom of their christmas trees.

Our stephanie poole joins us live in the studio with more.

Video in monitor aundrea, it's safe to panic has set in for some shoppers, as they battle long lines.

We caught some people checking off their list this morning but they couldn't avoid the crowds... "now is the time to get out, its not as busy during this time so now would be the time to get out your bed and pick up those presents."

Lc clemons believes the earlier you shop, the better it is to avoid long lines and crowded parking lots.

Even though he waited until just a few days before christmas, the macon man still has holiday spirit.

" we're just picking some last minute gifts for my son and for nephews and some other family members.

There's still a few things we're trying to take back and exchange."

Angie carter doesn't mind the last minute shopping, in fact this is the time she needed to find a gift for her husband.

" i've just been waiting for him to be at work so i could actually go shop for him."

And she knows exactly what to buy... " anything alabama, i'm just going to look.

He'll be excited, he likes anything, he's not hard to please.

" " i'm thinking about getting a little item, a personal item."

Clemons says it isn't about what's under your tree...all that matters are the people opening the gifts... " it's just the good thing about being with family and just celebrating christmas."

If you still need to go shopping, many stores are have extended hours.

Check with them before its too late... first



