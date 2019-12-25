ALDI PAY IT FORWARD

A trip to a grocery store in the kansas city area turned into a christmas miracle for one woman, and then a ripple effect -- all thanks to a ten dollar gift card.

Fox's jessica eley has the story.

A trip to aldis grocery store on 23rd street in independence turned into a christmas miracle for one metro woman.

Moorman says: "i wanna say it was like thursday or friday..."

All thanks to a $10 dollar gift card from desiree moorman.

Moorman says: "i asked the cashier to ring up an extra $10 gift card.

I asked him to hold on to it and give it to someone that he thought might want it or need it for the holiday season.

And i left that with him and i did not think anything of it."

The cashier, dante kelly describes in a now viral facebook post, what happened next.

Kelly says he gave a woman moormans gift card, after the customer went over budget.

She couldnt afford both a cart full of groceries and christmas presents for her kids.

He says, that then started a chain reaction.

Moorman says: "he told me about how their regional manager had come up here and left gift cards.

How people had continued to keep doing this."

Now countless people commenting on kellys facebook post are saying, theyre leaving gift cards too.

Moorman says: "it really shows that even if you dont have a lot to give, or you dont think that its worth giving that $10 dollars.

It could turn into something huge and keep going like it has."

Moorman says she was inspired to share this gift, because of her mother, heather hill.

A week before, hills groceries were paid for by a stranger at aldi.

She in turn, used the money to get groceries for hillcrest transitional housing.

Hill says this giving season should be year round hill says: "i think its amazing and every little act of kindness can snowball into something generous.

You think about why do we do this just at christmas time?

How hard is it to buy a $10 dollar gift card and just leave it with the cashier on a regular tuesday?"