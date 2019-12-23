Global  

Pope Francis celebrates Midnight Mass

Pope Francis assured the faithful on Christmas Eve that God loves everyone, “even the worst of us”, as he celebrated the joyous birth of Christ after a less-than-joyful year of scandals and opposition.

With a choir singing the classic Christmas hymn The First Noel, Francis processed down the centre aisle of St Peter’s Basilica and unveiled a statue of the newborn Jesus lying in a nativity scene at the foot of the altar.
