Fox 55 Reflects on 2019's Most Memorable Sports Moments

Hey good evening everyone..

Hope you all are enjoying your holiday..alongside my partner petar hood, my name is justin prince..no, this isn't the locker room..but pete, it's become a tradition for the two of us to get together on christmas eve and reflect on the year that was..and 2019 was another eventful one for sports fans like us here in northeast indiana..yeah, we could spend a whole hour jogging down memory lane..but we've only got a few minutes here, so justin and i have a compiled a list of our five ?most?

Memorable moments from 2019..but before we get to those, let's take a moment to recognize some of the players and teams that came ?this?

Close to making the cut..our honorable mentions include..

Saint francis football's miracle finish against concordia ann arbor..

Jack givens with the game-winning score off of a blocked field goal in the final seconds..

Indiana tech baseball makes it to the naia world series for the first time since 2003..

Ossian native josh vanmeter making his m-l-b debut with the cincinnati reds..zach fucale's fantastic save in the playoff sereis against the walleye, which was voted the save of the year in the e-c-h-l..and finally, keion brooks junior committing to kentucky inside a packed gym at st.

Paul...and prince, i think if keion ends up having half the college career this guy did, he'll be pretty happy..in at number five on our list of memorable moments..

A first in division one men's college basketball..on february 28th, in a game against north dakota at the gates center, purdue fort wayne's john konchar becomes the only player in the history of the sport to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 200 steals for his career..?konchar sot?in at number four, fort wayne's n-f-l fraternity adopts a new member..on april 27th, former carroll high school star drue tranqull selected by the los angeles chargers in the fourth round of this year's draft..

Tranquill becoming the third summit city native in just the last four years to hear his name called on draft day..and not long after, tranquill and his wife welcomed their first child..?tranquill sot?prince, times were tough for the tincaps for much of last season, but july 18th, 2019 is one that caps fans will cherish for many years to come..on that day, with the dan le batard show in the bulding..

Thirsty thursday..

Big crowd..

The tincaps staged the largest comeback in franchise history..fort wayne fell into an 8-0 hole against the peoria chiefs, before stroming back to win, 12-11..

?tincaps sot?speaking of special comebacks..our countdown continues up in kendallville..and november 22nd will surely go down as one of the greatest days in the history of east noble football..after falling nito a 17-0 hole against hobart, the knights come roaring back to stun the brickies, 29-24, in a semi-state thriller..the win clinched e-n a spot in the state finals for the first time since 2003..?east noble sot?and finally..justin and i's most memorable moment from 2019..blackhawk christian caps off it's sensational run in style at bankers life fieldhouse on march 23rd..the braves' boys basketball team putting a beatdown on barr-reeve in the 1-a state championship game..frankie davidson and caleb furst combining for 36 points and 22 rebounds, leading the program to its first ever state title..

?blackhawk sot?so there you have it..those are just some of the memories j-prince and i will take with us from 2019..

Year three for us here in northeast indiana, and i think i speak for both of us when i say... enjoyed every minute of it..looking forward to seeing what 2020 has to offer..for now though, that'll do it for pete and i...thanks for watching, and we hope you have a very merry christmas..